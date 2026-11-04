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Edgar Wright Officially Condemns Unauthorized Restoration of His Iconic Sitcom
By Chris McPherson,2 days ago
Edgar Wright has spent decades making some of the most inventive movies ever put on screen, but long before Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz made him a household name, he was already flexing that creative muscle. Alongside some of Britain's finest comedic talent, Wright helped create one of British television's most beloved cult comedies, a series that remains enormously influential more than 25 years after its debut, but there's been a development with the series, and it's fair to say he is not happy.