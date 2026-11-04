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In major upset, Nathan Johnson takes Texas attorney general’s office for Democrats
By Texas Public Radio,2 days ago
In a stunning upset with repercussions across the national legal landscape, Democrat Nathan Johnson claimed victory in the race to be Texas’ next top lawyer. Johnson, a Dallas state senator and corporate litigator, is the first Democrat elected attorney general since 1994. He defeated Mayes Middleton, an oil and gas heir who tethered himself closely to the president.