undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Brunswick council incumbents win re-election
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Incumbent East Brunswick Township Councilmembers Kevin McEvoy, Dana Consoli-Winston and James Wendell won re-election, defeating challengers Vincent LeBlon, Girish Vazirani and Mina Abdo. McEvoy received 10,177 votes, Consoli-Winston received 9,936 votes and Wendell received 9,932 votes. LeBlon received 6,758 votes, Vazirani received 6,359 votes and Abdo received 6,298 votes. LeBlon,...
5