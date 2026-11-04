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Van Drew, Kean ousted in anti-Trump Democratic wave; GOP loses county races in Monmouth, Morris, Atlantic and Cumberland
By David Wildstein,2 days ago
In a devastating repudiation of President Donald Trump’s second presidency, New Jersey voters unleashed a Democratic tsunami on Tuesday that swept Republican Congressmen Jeff Van Drew and Tom Kean Jr. out of office, toppled Republican county officials in stunning upsets in Atlantic, Monmouth, Morris and Cumberland counties, and buried GOP candidates in municipal contests across the state.
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