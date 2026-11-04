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Democrats flip Fair Haven mayor’s office, win both council seats
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democratic Councilwoman Michal DiMiceli won the Fair Haven mayor’s race, defeating Republican Elizabeth “Betsy” Koch and independent Diana Anttonen and flipping the borough’s top elected office to Democrats. Democrats Marian Croak and former Councilman Christopher Rodriguez also won both Borough Council seats on the ballot, defeating Republicans Kristen Hoey and Brian Olson.
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