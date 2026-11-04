undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Routesetters Opening Bouldering Gym Near Hometowns in Bay Area
By Naomi Stevens,2 days ago
Specs: Nova Boulders, owned by Maggie Yeung and Nilo Batle, is expected to open in the coming weeks in Burlingame, a city in the San Francisco Peninsula. Yeung and Batle, both routesetters, started working in the industry over a decade ago and have “coached and worked almost every other job there is in a climbing gym,” Yeung told CBJ. “I think most routesetters, and even everyday climbers, dream about opening their own gym someday, but very few have the privilege and opportunity that we have right now.” The pair “felt that the Bay Area is underserved geographically, and this region could really benefit from having more climbing gyms,” Yeung explained, and, because she and Batle “were ready for a new challenge” and “wanted more ownership over the climbing experience,” they decided to open a gym. “Looking at the long-term picture, it felt inevitable for me to either take this step or move away from the climbing industry,” she added.