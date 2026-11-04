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Jefferson Republicans hold unexpired council seat
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Yvonne Ioffredo defeats Democrat Christopher Peters and independent Alejandro Torres, while Republicans retain the uncontested council and mayoral races. Republican Yvonne Ioffredo won the contested Jefferson Township Council race, defeating Democrat Christopher A. Peters and independent candidate Alejandro Torres for an unexpired term. Ioffredo received 3,656 votes (49.11%), while Peters...
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