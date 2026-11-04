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Stanhope Republicans retain Borough Council majority, Don’t Expand it
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Republican Councilman Thomas Romano won re-election to the Stanhope Borough Council, while Democratic incumbent Anthony Riccardi defeated Republican challenger Najib Iftikhar, preserving the governing body’s existing balance of power. Riccardi led the three-candidate field with 915 votes, or 44.16%, followed by Romano with 696 votes, or 33.59%. Iftikhar received...
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