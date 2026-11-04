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Bond, James Bond, a Democrat, wins Brielle unexpired council seat
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democrat James E. Bond won the one-year unexpired term on the Brielle Borough Council, defeating Republican Councilman William J. Folker. Republicans John Visceglia and Timothy Shaak won re-election to full terms without opposition. Bond received 1,267 votes, while Folker received 1,154. Visceglia received 1,561 votes, and Shaak received 1,534. Bond’s...
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