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Zavorskas holds Aberdeen council seat for Democrats
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democrat Catherine Zavorskas won the one-year unexpired term on the Aberdeen Township Council, defeating Republican challenger Matthew Braithwaite and maintaining Democratic control of the governing body. Zavorskas received 4,139 votes; Braithwaite received 2,792 votes. Zavorskas joined the council after Democratic Councilman Gregory Cannon was elected mayor last year. She sought...
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