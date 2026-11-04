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Eatontown Democrats sweep mayoral and council races
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democratic Mayor Anthony Talerico won re-election in Eatontown, defeating Republican challenger Maria Grazia Escalante. Democratic Councilmembers Candace Faust and Danielle Jones also won new terms, defeating Republican challengers Kevin Gonzalez and Ali Mehdaoui. Talerico received 2,913 votes, while Escalante received 1,428. In the council race, Faust received 2,736 votes, and...
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