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Belmar Democrats win mayoral and council races
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democratic Mayor Caitlin Donovan won a full term in Belmar, defeating Republican Councilman Mike DeBlasio and keeping the mayor’s office in Democratic hands. Democrat Johanna Roper-Robinson also won the open Borough Council seat, defeating Republican Suzanne Anan. Donovan received 1,503 votes, while DeBlasio received 1,083. Roper-Robinson received 1,436 votes,...
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