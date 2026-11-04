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Franklin Republicans hold both Township Committee seats
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Republicans David R. Marshall and Gregory R. Smith defeated Democratic challengers Phil Venticinque and Eugene J. Caldwell II in Franklin Township, retaining both available Township Committee seats and preserving the Republican Party’s complete control of the governing body. Marshall received 3,479 votes, while Smith received 3,465. Venticinque received 2,716...