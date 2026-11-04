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Schober wins re-election in East Greenwich; second committee seat remains too close to call
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Republican Richard Schober has won re-election to the East Greenwich Township Committee, but the race for a second seat remains too close to call, with Republican incumbent Joseph Vaccarella holding a narrow lead over Democratic challengers Sherry Faulkner and Eric Fisher. Schober received 2,463 votes, or 25.59%, while Vaccarella received...
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