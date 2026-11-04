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Trojans anticipate outcomes of 2026 midterm election
2 days ago
The USC community gathered at Annenberg Hall for a watch party as they followed coverage of the midterm election night races across the country. (Tin Liu / Daily Trojan) While waiting to drop off her ballot in line, which stretched from the Great Lawn back to the entrance of Cafe Dulce, Kaya Lee, a senior majoring in legal studies, said she was excited to see students engaging politically.