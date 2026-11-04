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Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono 'broken down' and praying in dressing room after tragic death of Tenerife star Jesus de Miguel following their on-pitch collision
By Muhammad Zaki,2 days ago
During Monday's Segunda Division clash, Owono rushed out of his penalty area in stoppage time and collided heavily with De Miguel. The challenge earned the 25-year-old goalkeeper a red card, while the Tenerife striker was left motionless. Medical staff treated the forward for significant head and chest injuries before rushing him to intensive care.