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Seasonable temperatures through the rest of this week; stray shower possible on Thursday | 11/4 AM
By Ulises Garcia,2 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be mostly sunny & seasonable around 70°. Skies will be mostly clear for tonight, with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will consist of breezy conditions, a stray shower and highs near 70°. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are in store for Friday & Saturday, as temperatures reach the upper 60s. A spotty shower is in the forecast for Saturday & Sunday nights, in the low 40s. Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly sunny, from near 70° to the low 70s.