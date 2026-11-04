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Incumbents perform well in Georgetown County elections; school board gains new at-large member
2 days ago
GEORGETOWN — Incumbents had a strong showing in Georgetown County's elections on Nov. 3. State Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Murrells Inlet, retained his seat while County Council Chairman Clint Elliott kept his District 1 post. County Council District 6 will stay in Republican hands but will have a new representative in Bill Ringer, who previously defeated incumbent Stella Mercado in the GOP primary.