undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrat Annie Andrews wins South Carolina Senate race in major upset
By NPR,2 days ago
Just one year ago, if you peered at a map of the United States, it took hard work to imagine where Democrats could have won enough seats to capture the U.S. Senate. Today, we know they had more than enough. They had a very big night in the South, holding a Senate seat in Georgia, picking up a seat in North Carolina and winning South Carolina, one of the reddest states in the Union. Democrat Annie Andrews beat Senator Darline Graham.