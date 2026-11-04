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Republican Who Disappeared From Congress for Months Set To Disappear Again After Losing Reelection Bid
2 days ago
Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), who disappeared from Congress for three months this year with virtually no explanation, lost his reelection bid on Tuesday night. Republicans took a drubbing on Election Day, losing control of the House, Senate, several governorships, hundreds of state legislative seats, and other offices across the country in a stinging rebuke of President Donald Trump and GOP governance. After telling voters for months to pretend he was on the ballot, on Tuesday night, Trump flat-out insisted, "I wasn't on the ballot."
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