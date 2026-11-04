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Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy and mild, a few showers
By Gracyn Freund,2 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It's been a gloomy and soggy day in West Michigan thanks to an approaching cold front. This has not impacted temperatures though, as we're still running well above average with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Once the front passes tonight, colder air will start to filter in. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 50s with light and scattered rain showers likely. Another cold front will come through Thursday night fully turning winds out of the north, making it even colder on Friday with highs around 50. Lake effect rain will be possible on Friday, mainly impacting our lake shore neighborhoods, however a few isolated showers inland can't be ruled out. Rain totals will be around a quarter to third of an inch overall, not much to help the rain deficit of the last several months. We should dry out this weekend but it will be cool with highs in the low/mid 50s. Quiet weather continues into next week, with more fall-like temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.