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Untha debuts MR series shredders
By Brian Taylor, Senior Editor,2 days ago
Kuchl, Austria-based Untha now is offering its new MR series of single-shaft shredders, which it calls robust size reduction machines designed for demanding applications. The company says its MR1800C PRO model has been specially developed for materials that often push conventional shredders to their limits, naming old corrugated containers (OCC), wood scrap, plastic film bales, steel drums and plastic sprues as discarded materials the model can handle.