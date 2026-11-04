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Osisko Gold appoints VP of construction for Cariboo gold project
By NAM Staff,2 days ago
Osisko Gold has appointed Cameron Carter as vice president, Construction Operations of Barkerville Gold Mines, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, effective immediately. Carter will oversee construction execution currently underway at the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia. Reporting directly to Sean Roosen, chairman and CEO, he will work alongside JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the project’s principal construction management contractor.