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Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar ’03 to Host On-Campus Film Screening, Q&A to Discuss Students ‘Rebuilding American Industrial Strength’
2 days ago
The chief technology officer of Palantir Technologies, Shyam Sankar ’03, will hold an on-campus film screening, “fireside conversation” and Q&A session with Cornell undergraduate students on Thursday evening, according to the company’s website. Undergraduate students in several academic schools and departments, including the Bowers College of...