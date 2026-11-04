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Catonsville Comets Girls Varsity Soccer Lose 0-3 to Hereford in Baltimore County League Match
2 days ago
The Catonsville Comets girls varsity soccer team lost 0-3 to the Hereford girls varsity soccer team in a Baltimore County league game at Catonsville High School. The defeat was reported on the Catonsville High School Athletics official website and represents a challenging league match for the Comets as they continue their competitive Baltimore County league season.