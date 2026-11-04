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Notes on arbitration eligibles, Kjerstad’s exit and latest free agent projections
2 days ago
If the baseball offseason is broken down into segments, the Orioles just moved onto the next one. They met Tuesday’s deadline on options and qualifying offers. They reconfigured the 40-man roster. And they can get busy figuring out how to fill specific needs until the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that threatens to put the sport on hold.