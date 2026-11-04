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Watch: Seungkwan, Ko Kyung Pyo, And More Learn The Hard Way Not To Break The Rules In “The Great Escape: Urban Legends” Teaser
By M Lim,2 days ago
“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” has unveiled a new teaser and poster!. “The Great Escape” is an adventure variety show where the cast works together to solve elaborate escape room challenges. The new season, “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” takes place against the backdrop of bizarre urban legends. Kim Jong Min, Kim Dong Hyun, SUPER JUNIOR’s Shindong, Yoo Byung Jae, Ko Kyung Pyo, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan take on the roles of participants trapped in these urban legends as they attempt to find their way out amid mounting tension.