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Hardin County approves its levy for EMS service.
By Pat Powers,2 days ago
Hardin County is one of the latest Iowa counties to approve a levy for EMS services for residents. Unofficial returns showed the measure passed Tuesday by a vote of 4,878 in favor while 1,513 voted no. The funding will help with EMS services for the rescue department in Hardin County. This is similar to the EMS measure passed in Hamilton County passed in 2024 . The funding will help provide with the purchase of emergency equipment, training and improvement to communication systems for EMS departments.