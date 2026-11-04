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Buchanan County voters pass Prop K, vote in new Presiding Commissioner
2 days ago
Buchanan County voters passed Proposition K during Tuesday’s General Election, while also voting in a new Presiding Commissioner voting on local office holders. Prop K, desisigned to create dedicated funding through a quarter-cent sales tax toward children’s services across the county was passed by over 54% by voters. The measure received 13,258 yes votes to 10,898 no votes. Several other counties across the state do alredy have established children’s services funds, now with Proposition K passed one would be established specifically for Buchanan County.