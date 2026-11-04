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23 Inspiring Ideas of Furniture Built-In Lights
By Anna,2 days ago
Integrating lighting directly into furniture creates striking spatial effects where the play of light and shadow transforms your home after dark. Their primary, functional role is to provide the necessary lighting in each room, but integrated furniture lighting offers much more than basic illumination. Beyond function, subtle illumination adds depth, emphasizes architectural textures, and delivers an unforgettable aesthetic experience.