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25 Fabulous Outdoor Shower Design Ideas
By Anna,2 days ago
As the temperature rises, it is time to rethink your backyard extras. A backyard outdoor shower is one of the best upgrades you can add to beat the summer heat. Whether you place a poolside outdoor shower near your patio or tuck a simple rinse station into the garden, open-air bathing spaces are both refreshing and practical. You can tackle a quick DIY outdoor shower project with just the basics or build an elaborate custom oasis.