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The Bay Area has decided public transit is worth saving. Now comes the hard part
By Garrett Leahy,2 days ago
The public transit armageddon has been averted. After months of alarm from transit agencies and campaigning by advocates, voters approved two new taxes to fund public transit: Proposition H, a San Francisco parcel tax to fund Muni, and Proposition RTM, a regional sales tax to fund BART, Muni, Caltrain and other public agencies.
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