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Unofficial results: Marcy Kaptur wins election over Republican candidate Derek Merrin
By News 5 Staff,2 days ago
Incumbent Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican challenger Derek Merrin and Independent write-in candidate Kathy McKinstry for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District seat, according to unofficial results and the Associated Press. Kaptur faced geographic challenges heading into this election after the state’s 2024 redistricting shifted the district boundary more Republican. Kaptur...
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