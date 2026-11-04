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Mike Mazzei clears path to Oklahoma governor's mansion
By Abigail Siatkowski,2 days ago
Republican Mike Mazzei will be Oklahoma's next governor. Mazzei defeated Democratic rival and former state House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson Tuesday night. With the vast majority of precincts reporting, he had an almost 70,000-vote lead, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. That's about half the margin of victory for Republican Kevin Stitt in both 2018 and 2022.