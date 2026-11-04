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San San Gear and Jian Ye Release Techwear Collaboration Based on the "Three Mystic Apes"
By Store,2 days ago
Seoul-based technical streetwear brand San San Gear has announced a collaboration with Jian Ye, the Tokyo-based alternative brand helmed by designer Kan Sugano. The collection draws inspiration from the ‘Three Mystic Apes’ (see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil). Adding a fourth monkey, ‘do no evil’, to the classic symbol, the brands have built a unique concept that translates this philosophical and visual essence into modern technical gear.