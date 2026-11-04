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A Crystal That Should Have Lost Its Photovoltaic Effect at Room Temperature Got Better Instead
By scientificinquirer,2 days ago
CuCrP2S6 keeps generating a zero-bias photocurrent above the temperature where its average structure turns symmetric, and the moving copper ions appear to be why. The bulk photovoltaic effect is the less famous way to turn light into electricity. Rather than separating charges across a junction, as a silicon solar cell does, certain crystals generate a current throughout their volume with no junction at all — which matters because the junction is what imposes the Shockley–Queisser limit of roughly 33 per cent on an ideal single-junction silicon cell.