undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Many lies”: Bruno Fernandes settles scores with the press after Manchester United’s stunning comeback
By Tim Ursinus,2 days ago
After Manchester United’s emphatic win over AS Roma in the Champions League, captain Bruno Fernandes launched a broadside against the press. The Portuguese had publicly criticised Michael Carrick amid an alarming crisis at the historic English club, and Carrick responded by benching him for the league match against AFC Bournemouth (0-3). Rumours also emerged that the playmaker could leave when his contract expires in the summer.