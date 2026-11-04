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Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich to sign 16-year-old Manchester United academy star JJ Gabriel after Carrington walkout
By Adhe Makayasa,2 days ago
According to talkSPORT, Madrid have fended off rival interest from Barcelona, Bayern and PSG to secure the signature of the 16-year-old United talent. Premier League rivals Chelsea were also keen on the youngster, though moving to another English side presented greater regulatory hurdles. Having celebrated his 16th birthday in October,...