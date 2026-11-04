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Md. voters approve redistricting amendment; Prince George's removes at-large council seats
By John Gonzalez,2 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Voters in Maryland and Prince George’s County approved two ballot measures Tuesday that could reshape political representation across the state and county. Statewide, voters approved Question 3, a constitutional amendment that gives lawmakers greater flexibility to redraw Maryland’s congressional district boundaries. The Associated Press...