undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Mexico will pay its lawmakers
By KRWG,2 days ago
New Mexico lawmakers will be the last legislature in the country to professionalize after voters passed constitutional amendment 4. The amendment calls for legislators to be paid the median household income in New Mexico, which would rise and fall with the state median income, which is currently between $67,000 and $68,000. There is a delayed implementation rule attached to the amendment, so lawmakers won't see their paychecks until 2029.