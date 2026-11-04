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McGowan Projected to Represent Iowa’s Congressional 4th District
By Shawn Dietz,2 days ago
In Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District race on Tuesday (11/3), initial numbers reported by the Secretary of State show Republican candidate Chris McGowan projected to win over Democrat Dave Dawson, following calls by major media outlets. As of late Tuesday evening, with thirty-five of the district’s thirty-six counties submitting election-night totals, McGowan has recorded nearly sixty percent of the vote districtwide, with Dawson at just over forty percent.