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Incumbent Republican Meggers reelected.
By Andy Jennings,2 days ago
Republican incumbent Joshua Meggers secured another term representing Iowa House District 54, defeating Democratic challenger Leila Staton in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial election returns from Grundy, Hardin, and Black Hawk counties, Meggers captured 8,984 votes (66.11%), while Staton received 4,587 votes (33.76%). Meggers, a Grundy Center resident...