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All 3 Republicans Elected to Marshall County Supervisors
By Andy Jennings,2 days ago
The Marshall County Board of Supervisors race was up for grabs in Marshall County tonight. 3 seats were on the ballot today. Two Republican Incumbents faced off with a Democrat for 2 of the 3 spots on the Marshall County Board of Supervisors. Carol Hibbs received the most votes to remain a Marshall County Supervisor with 7,664 votes unofficially. Jarret Heil also won reelection with 7,463 votes. Democrat DeMorris Dean fell short receiving 6,629 votes. 21,861 votes were cast. Hibbs 35 percent, Heil 34 percent and Dean 30 percent.