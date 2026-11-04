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Tupper wins Election for House District 52
By Andy Jennings,2 days ago
The former Marshalltown Police Chief who retired after 13 years in 2025 and Democrat nominee Mike Tupper defeated Republican Incumbent David Blom in a race that included the city of Marshalltown and the southeast portion of Marshall County, including the communities of Ferguson, Gilman, Haverhill, Laurel and Le Grand. Tupper had 5,816 votes or 54.58 percent of the votes. Blom received 4,831 votes unofficially or 45.34 percent of the votes.