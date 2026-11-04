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Lindsay James Defeats Clear Lake’s Mitchell in 2nd Congressional District
By Shawn Dietz,2 days ago
In Iowa’s Second Congressional District race on Tuesday (11/3), preliminary returns reported by the Secretary of State show Dubuque Democrat Lindsay James defeating Clear Lake Republican Joe Mitchell. With all twenty-two counties in the district submitting election-night totals, James recorded forty-nine-point-five percent of the vote districtwide, while Mitchell received...
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