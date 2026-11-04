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Kedron Creates Native American Region Posters
By The Citizen,2 days ago
Kedron Elementary kids became researchers and presenters as they shared Native American region posters. The 3rd grade explored how climate, natural resources, food, shelter, and clothing varied across different regions. Students collected evidence from sources like their social studies book and weeklies, then created a poster to showcase their region. From researching important facts to confidently sharing their learning with classmates, they brought history to life.