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Fayette Goes Blue Leading Georgia in Voter Turnout as Coweta Republicans Celebrate Wins
By Ellie White-Stevens,2 days ago
Fayette County may have recorded the highest voter turnout in Georgia during Tuesday’s general election, even as neighboring Coweta County voted overwhelmingly Republican while Democrats swept the state’s constitutional offices. Fayette County recorded 67.24% voter turnout on November 3, with 62,730 of its 93,294 registered voters casting ballots....