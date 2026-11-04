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Amy Klobuchar wins Minnesota governor’s race, defeating Republican Lisa Demuth
By Chris Larson,2 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democrat Amy Klobuchar has won Minnesota’s gubernatorial election, defeating Republican Lisa Demuth by more than 360,000 votes, according to statewide election results reported early Wednesday morning. With all 4,105 precincts reporting across Minnesota’s 87 counties, Klobuchar and her running mate, Ben Schierer, received 1,569,094...