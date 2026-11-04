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Peggy Flanagan defeats Michele Tafoya in Minnesota U.S. Senate race
By Chris Larson,2 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democrat Peggy Flanagan has defeated Republican Michele Tafoya in Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race, winning by more than 287,000 votes, according to statewide election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Flanagan, representing the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, received 1,520,295 votes, or 53.71 percent of the statewide...