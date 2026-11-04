undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Suns Shine Beyond the Classroom Highlights Well-rounded Students
By The Citizen,2 days ago
Spring Hill Elementary’s well-rounded students are in the spotlight with Suns Shine Beyond the Classroom. Suns Shine Beyond the Classroom is an initiative designed to showcase the many sports and extracurricular activities that students participate in outside of the academic setting. Parents are invited to submit a photo of their child engaged in any activity beyond the classroom, accompanied by a brief description. The photos are shared on Spring Hill’s social media platforms and displayed on a bulletin board outside the cafeteria.